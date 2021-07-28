Barbara Dean Smith, 70, passed away July 24, 2021, at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville. She was born Sept. 25, 1950, to the late Harry and Helen Beatrice Dean.
Barbara worked for Virginia National Bank for six years, JMU, and Wal-Mart before retiring. She was a graduate of Elkton High School class of 1968. She was also a graduate of Smithdeal Massey Business College in Richmond, Va. Barbara loved to travel around Virginia, Williamsburg, New York City, Branson, Mo., and Florida. She loved spending time with family on vacations. Her favorite pastime was playing with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Vernon Ray Smith Jr.; son, Christopher R. Smith and wife, Nicole, of New Market; brother, Ellis J. Dean and wife, Mary Ellen, of Grottoes; nephew, Nathan Dean of Richmond; grandchildren, Alexander Jordan Smith, Andrew Nickolas Smith and Liliana Jordan Smith and great-grandchildren, Amani K. Smith and Alexander J. Smith Jr.
A memorial service will take place 2 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Dan Garber officiating. Inurnment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 29, prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, family is requesting find a friend or someone in “need” of help in Barbara’s memory.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
