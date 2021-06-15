Barbara Diane Edwards Maddox, 69, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Maddox was born on April 5, 1952, in Norfolk, Va., and was the daughter of the late James Midgett and Zelda Jeanette Edwards and step-father, David A. Edwards. In addition to her parents, she is also joined in Heaven by a granddaughter, Stephanie Hoover.
Barbara was employed at Wal-Mart as a cashier for many years. She loved her children and grandchildren, and was very active with her family. She enjoyed listening to music, riding motorcycles and in antique cars, knitting, her pets, going to the beach, traveling, off roading, and being in the mountains and out in nature. She was a lover of life in general.
She is survived by her husband, John Matthew Maddox; son, Keith A. Maddox and wife, Samantha; daughter, Shelby D. Maddox and fiancé, Anthony Cline; brothers, David C. Edwards, and James Midgett and wife, Anita, and grandchildren, Anelise and Colten Kite, Liam Cline, Sev Maddox, and Amber Hoover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
