Barbara Ellen (Barger) Wenger, 81, of Dayton, Va. and Sun City Center, Fla., passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
She was born Jan. 8, 1942, and was a daughter of the late Willie G. and Evelyn G. (Raines) Barger.
Barbara had worked at Aetna Insurance prior to her retirement. She enjoyed traveling, reading, antiques and auctions. Barbara loved her pets.
Barbara was united in marriage to John "Fred" Wenger for 59 years. Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her sisters, Janet M. Minnick and husband, Carlton, Betty L. Bailey, Audrey J. Hayghe, and Linda S. Pence and husband, Thomas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brother, Lewis E. Barger, and brother-in-law, Donald Bailey.
A graveside service celebrating Barbara's life will be held Aug. 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Pastor Billy Curry officiating.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 10, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Clover Hill Fire and Rescue, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821 or Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater, Va.
