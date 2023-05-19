Barbara Ellen Reubush, 78, of Timberville, Va., passed away May 17, 2023, at her residence. She was born Jan. 21, 1945, in Harrisonburg, Va., to the late Holmes and Lucy Bogan Donovan.
Barbara had worked at Genie Company in Luray as a supervisor. She attended Concord UCC. She also rescued numerous animals.
On Dec. 21, 1959, she married Charles Allen Reubush, who preceded her in death April 16,1999.
Surviving are a daughter, Connie Turner and husband, David, of Timberville; three grandsons, Davey and wife, Tracey, Justin Turner and fiancée, Nichole Madonna and Nathan Turner and companion, Jamie Lantz, all of Timberville; great-grandchildren, Harley Turner, Brooke Turner, and Davey Turner Jr.; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved pets, Kewpie and Nancy.
Also preceding her in death was a sister, Peggy Spitzer.
Pastor Michelle Deavers will conduct a funeral service Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. The casket will be closed and burial will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Friends may sign the guestbook Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Timberville Fire Department, P.O. Box 101, Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.