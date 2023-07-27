Barbara Ellen Shank
Barbara Ellen Shank, 69, of Rockingham, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg with her daughter, Emily and friend, Gwen by her side.
Mrs. Shank was born Feb. 16, 1954, in Elkins, W.Va. and was a daughter of the late Richard and Virginia Thompson Burns. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Joey Burns and a sister, Patsy Nicholas.
On Nov. 24, 1971, she married Jerry Lynwood Shank, who also preceded her in death on July 14, 2019.
Barbara was a homemaker and enjoyed playing cards, watching the Hallmark Channel and spending time with her family. She was also a member of the Moose Lodge.
She is survived by a daughter, Emily Arey and companion, Louis; son-in-law, Gregory Arey; brothers, Richard “Jake” Burns and wife, Linda, Danny Burns and Tommy Burns and wife, Karen; sisters, Christina Evans and husband, Fred, Donna Burns and husband, Kenny “Buck”, Tamela Carr and husband, Larry, and Amy Vandevander and husband, Doug; grandchildren, Austin Lee Oakes and Logan Scott Oakes; goddaughter, Alicia Van Nest, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Grace Mennonite Fellowship Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
