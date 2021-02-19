Barbara Ellen Turner, 74, of Fulks Run, died February 17, 2021 at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
She was born February 11, 1947 in Hardy County, WV and was a daughter to the late Warren Dove and Beulah Crites Dove.
Barbara had worked in the clothing department at Walmart and H.D. Lee Company for a number of years.
On July 19, 1970 she married Leonard Wilson Turner, who preceded her in death on December 11, 1990.
Surviving are two sons; Roger Lee Turner and wife Cindy, of Fulks Run, Rodney Allen Turner and husband Patrick, of Phoenix, AZ, two grandchildren; Tessa Turner, Ryan Turner, a great grandson; Jaxon Lee Milton, two sisters; Frances Mitchell, of Tenth Legion, Nancy Farmer, of Dayton, a brother; Ricky Dove, of Linville, a special niece; Crystal Mitchell, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister; Ruth Neff, and two brothers; Ronnie Dove and Thomas Stump.
A private graveside service will be held at Mtn. Grove Cemetery in Fulks Run.
There will not be any services at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
