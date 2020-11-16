Barbara Frances Dean Shoemaker Lear, 77, of Broadway, died Nov. 13, 2020, at her residence, where she had been in failing health for two years. She was born Dec. 21, 1942, in Bluefield, Va., and was a daughter of the late James E. and Edna Hayes Dean.
Barbara was a homemaker.
She was married to Benjamin Lear, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are two sons, Michael E. Shoemaker and wife, Judy, of Broadway and Jeffrey A. Shoemaker and wife, Mary, of Broadway; a daughter, Kim League and husband, J.R., of West Virginia; six granddaughters; two grandsons; seven great-granddaughters; seven great-grandsons; a sister, Juanita Layman and husband, Sonny, of Rockingham County and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Keith Shoemaker and two brothers, Buddy and Jimmy Dean.
A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Caplinger Cemetery in Criders.
Those wishing to pay their respects may do so Monday (today) from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Facial coverings and social distancing are required at both the funeral home and graveside service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
