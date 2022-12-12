Barbara Grimsley Payne, 81, of Shenandoah, passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Journey’s Crossing Assisted Living in Elkton.
Mrs. Payne was born Jan. 29, 1941, in Shenandoah, Va. and was the daughter of the late Floyd “Porky” and Reba Lam Grimsley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Grimsley; two sisters, Marie Comer and Mildred Latimer; and a nephew, Bobby Comer.
On May 1, 1993, she married James Franklin Payne, who also preceded her in death on Oct. 8, 2022.
Barbara was a 1959 graduate of Shenandoah High School. She retired from Rockingham Memorial Hospital, where she was a clerk for over 30 years.
She is survived by a niece, Susie Comer; great-nieces, Denise Cave and Vanessa Foreman; and three stepchildren, Paula Burton, John Payne and Jimmy Payne.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Shenandoah Assembly of God with Pastor Carter Dean officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shenandoah Rescue Squad.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
