Barbara Jean Barlow, 64, of Fruitland, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at her home in Fruitland. Born in Harrisonburg, VA, she was the daughter of the late Harry Hardy and Helen “Birdie” Foltz Hardy.
Barbara was a graduate of Shenandoah High School. She had previously worked for Wyoming / U.S. Concrete and Food Lion, both in Salisbury. Barbara enjoyed reading and was a Washington Redskins football fan.
She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Anthony Della Penna; a daughter, Christina Barlow Kramer of Hebron; five grandchildren; and five siblings, Kirk, Peggy, and Patty Hardy all of Harrisonburg, VA, Jody Hardy of Staunton, VA, and Scott Hardy of Easton, PA.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her previous husband, James Stanley Barlow.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held at a later date in Harrisonburg, VA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
