Barbara Jean Hughes Pence, 70, of Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Pence was born Jan. 9, 1951, in Richmond, Va., and was the daughter of the late Rembert Lee and Gwendolyn Gardner Hughes. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Marsha Carol Samuelson and Brenda Faye Kirtley.
Barbara enjoyed traveling and being with her family. She was well known for her giving spirit.
On Dec. 27, 1970, she married Warren Allen Pence, who survives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her four daughters, Wendy Lam and husband, Jerry, Jamie Arehart and husband, Tommy, Amy Hensley and husband, Jamey, and Katie Muska and husband, Willis; and a brother, Robert Hughes and wife, Marie. She was the proud grandma to 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, as well as countless other children.
A memorial service will be conducted at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Shenandoah Pentecostal Holiness Church in Shenandoah with Larry Sullivan officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
