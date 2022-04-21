Barbara Jean Kite, 52, of Rockingham, Va., died April 19, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born Sept. 13, 1969, in Harrisonburg to the late Walter Henry Barkley and Nancy Lee Custer Lineweaver.
Barbara was a cook at Waffle House.
Surviving are brothers, Teddy “Sam” Lineweaver and Buckshot Lineweaver, both of Timberville; and sisters, Bonnie Driver of Edinburg and Christine Mongold of Broadway.
One brother, Walter “Noonie” Custer, preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Grandle Funeral Home. The body was cremated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to offset funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
