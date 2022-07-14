The Thomas family celebrates the joy-filled life of Barbara Jean Lowry Thomas who passed away July 10, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va., age 85. Barbara was born in Washington, D.C., and spent her early years in Austin, Minn., Horseshoe Bend, Va., and Chilhowie, Va.
Given the option many evenings during her childhood, Barbara chose practicing piano over drying the dinner dishes. Her resulting proficiency in piano performance was a lifelong talent she nurtured and a gift she shared with many. During her late teens, she was pianist and vocalist performing with The Gospel Four. This group achieved some acclaim in southwest Virginia, and it was at a fateful studio recording session for the group at radio station WMEV outside Marion, Va., where Barbara met her life-long love, Bob Thomas, whom she married October 1957.
Barbara pursued professional training at the Mary Dalton Frye Private Secretarial School in Abingdon, Va. After she and Bob moved to Washington, D.C. early in their marriage, Barbara became a secretary for the director of the National Science Foundation. The Thomas family moved to Berryville, Va. in 1965, where Barbara spent happy years managing the household and raising three boys.
Barbara enjoyed numerous interests, including geography, astronomy, and meteorology, as evidenced by notes written into the margins of the atlas during cross-country trips, and waking her boys to gaze at meteor showers in the middle of many nights. She was a member of the Battletown Garden Club. Barbara also served as a docent at Abram’s Delight in Winchester, Va., for several years.
Ultimately, Barbara’s life was one of service. She was unparalleled in her work for Christ and for community. She led fundraising for the American Lung Association and the American Heart Association. She sang in the choir and taught Grade 3 and 4 Sunday School at Duncan Memorial (Berryville). Barbara also served with the ecumenical FISH organization in Clarke County, aiding with the food pantry and providing rides to those needing transport to medical appointments. She continued as an enthusiastic parishioner at Greene Memorial (Roanoke) and Asbury United Methodist Church (Harrisonburg).
Barbara was diagnosed late in life with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis which proved to be a challenge during her final years, but her iron efforts, marked by love and good humor, enabled her to thrive with even the worst that ALS gave her. She died at Sunnyside Retirement Community surrounded by many who loved her.
Barbara is preceded in death by husband, Kenneth G. “Bob” Thomas; grandparents, Dolphus and Cartha Porter; mother, Della Porter Testerman and father, Taylor Scott Lowry.
She is survived by sons, Andy (Kathleen Mueller), Tim (Laura), and Nathan Thomas (Amanda Lin); sister, Judy Mullinax Ferrell (John) and great friend and brother-in-law, Jack Ryburn (of Abingdon, Va.). Barbara also admired the work of five grandchildren: Lucy Thomas (Dee Dee Hyde of Seattle, Wash.), Sophia and Cecelia Thomas (Harrisonburg, Va.), and Isabel and Luke Lin (Princeton, N.J.), along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will host a visitation Thursday, July 14, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Meredith Chapel, Sunnyside Retirement Community, 3935 Sunnyside Drive, Harrisonburg. The family will gather for a graveside service at Sherwood Memorial Park, Salem, Va., with arrangements pending.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions to one of these causes: The Clarke County Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 1252, Berryville VA 22611, The FISH Organization, P.O. Box 1154, Berryville VA 22611, The ALS Association-DC/MD/VA Chapter, 30 W. Guide Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
