Barbara Jean McCarthy Shipe, 67, of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. McCarthy was born June 14, 1954, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Erskine R. and Carrie Garrison Gregory.
She loved music and dancing, spending time with family and taking care of her dogs.
On Oct. 16, 2010, she married Harry Lee Shipe Jr., who survives. Also surviving are sons, Joshua Gregory and Roger Robertson Jr., both of Harrisonburg; a daughter, Crystal Gale Robinson of Stuarts Draft; brothers, Eddie Gregory and wife, Carrie, of Mount Crawford and Lee Roy Gregory of Harrisonburg; a sister, Brenda Robertson and husband, Fred, of Mary Hill, N.C., and a number of grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Elwood Gregory.
The Rev. Mark Brickhouse will conduct a graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the Linville Cemetery in Linville. The family will receive friends Friday (tonight) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared by visiting kygers.com.
