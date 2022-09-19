Barbara Jean Tolliver, 84, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Barbara was born Aug. 18, 1938, in Waynesboro, Va., and was the daughter of the late Erskine Alexander Miller and Yvonne Severeine Miller.
Her husband of over 50 years, Andrew H. Tolliver, preceded her in death in 2006. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepson, Andrew P. Tolliver; and brothers, Erskine “Ebby” Miller Jr., and James “Jimmy” Miller Sr.
Barbara worked at Cargill in Dayton as a lab technician for many years before retiring in the mid 1990s. She enjoyed being active; walking and enjoying the outdoors. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving children include Jacquelyn Dickerson, Jeryl Dickerson, Jill Tolliver, and Rolland Dickerson; stepdaughter, Doris Tolliver; brother, Cecil Miller Sr. and wife, Ruby; sister-in-law, Gloria Miller; and nieces, nephews and extended family.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg with Pastor Meldorise Jordan officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
