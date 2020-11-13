Barbara Jo “Jody” Abt, 69, of Broadway, Va., passed away Sept. 29, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born Aug. 29, 1951, in Alexandria, Va., and was a daughter of the late Alvin Russell and Mary Jane Griffin Hutcherson.
Jody was a massage therapist. She was a member of Faith in Action. She was an elder and a member of Broadway Presbyterian Church. She loved researching genealogy.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Memory Kathleen Hutcherson.
Surviving are one sister, Elizabeth Startin and husband, Duane, of Broadway; one stepnephew, Duane Startin Jr.; and a number of loving and close-knit cousins.
A private graveside will be held at Linville Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Broadway.
Her body was cremated.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Presbyterian Church, 107 East Lee St., Broadway, VA 22815.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
