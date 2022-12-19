Barbara Lang Gilchrist, 86, of Harrisonburg, passed away Dec. 15, 2022. Barbara was born March 15, 1936, in Sandusky, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Norman Carter Lang and Wilma Martha Smith Lang and the sister of Robert Norman Lang, also deceased.
On Nov. 23, 1957, she married James Allen Gilchrist, who resides in Harrisonburg.
She is survived by her children, Suzanne Marie Gilchrist-Thompson of Ashville, N.C. and Robert Norman Gilchrist of Colorado Springs, Colo.; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Lang Sudol of Asheville, N.C., Anna Schuyler Rossino of Atlanta, Ga., William James Gilchrist, U.S. Navy and Jenna Lian Gilchrist of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and three great-grandchildren, Magnolia Grace Rossino and Jon Becker Rossino of Atlanta, Ga., and Owen Bennett Sudol of Ashville, N.C.
In late 1967, Barbara, Jim and family moved to Stratford-upon-Avon, England, where she attended the Stratford-upon-Avon College. She was heavily involved in community activities including the Stratford-Upon-Avon Thespians.
In 1973, she and family moved back to the United States and lived in Tampa, Fla.
In 1980, she and family moved to Asheville, N.C., where she partnered with husband, Jim, in owning and operating seven H&R Block offices in Western, N.C., and temporary service company. While in Asheville, she was the first volunteer with the Asheville Police Department; the corps of volunteers subsequently grew to just over 100.
In 1999, she and Jim moved to Harrisonburg, where she and Jim managed Central Valley Habitat for Humanity and taught Defensive Driving for the National Safety Council at the Chamber of Commerce. Subsequently, she became heavily involved in volunteer activities in Harrisonburg. She taught Citizenship for Skyline Literacy, read on the radio for WMRA’s Valley Voice to the blind and print-impaired, worked at various activities for RMH/Sentara, participated in multiple activities for the Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg and for over 10 years was an election officer.
Her friendly, welcoming and caring personality will be greatly missed by family, friends and the community.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Honoring her wishes, she will be cremated. A private graveside service will be held in Sandusky, Ohio, in the family plot at a later date with an officiating Zion Lutheran Church minister.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
