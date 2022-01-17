Barbara Landes Simmons was born Nov. 18, 1941, at Rockingham Memorial Hospital to Glenn David and Lola McCutchen Landes.
The family lived in Baltimore, Md., until 1945 when they returned to Mount Solon. Barbara graduated from North River High School (class of 1959). Her senior year she had the leading part of “Granddad Gone Wild.” She then graduated from Dunsmore Business College in Staunton. Shortly after marrying Jerry Simmons in 1962, they moved to the Roanoke area to pursue a career with the Jefferson National Forrest. Living in Roanoke, Barbara worked at Virginia Western Community College and then Roanoke County Schools, where she retired after 21 years of service.
The family joined Woodlawn United Methodist Church in 1975 where they served in various capacities. Barbara worked with the After Care program for 20 plus years.
After retirement, the couple moved to Smith Mountain Lake in 1998, where they watched the family grow and enjoyed the grandkids.
She went to be with her Lord on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Simmons; her three children, Richard Simmons, Ann McCulley, and Kelly Jurcak; 10 grandchildren, Stephen Simmons, Matthew Simmons, James Simmons, Benjamin Simmons, Devin McCulley, Spencer Glowczynski, Beth Ann Simmons, Sophia Glowczynski, Alyssa McCulley, and Braden McCulley; and two great-grandchildren, Arya Simmons and Amya Simmons. Also surviving are special nieces, Janice Hilbert and Lisa Losh, and nephew, David Wheeler.
The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Pastor Darren Howdyshell and Pastor John Snyder officiating.
Online condolences may be made to the family at johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.