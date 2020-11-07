Barbara Lee Shoemaker
Barbara Lee Shoemaker, 69, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mrs. Shoemaker was born on April 29, 1951, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late Dewey Lee Jr. and June Karnes Foltz. She was employed by Ray Carr Tires for 27 years. She loved cats, playing bingo and yard sales.
On June 15, 1991, she married Leon Shoemaker, who passed away on Aug. 28, 2010.
Surviving are her aunts and uncle, Clair Fisher, Katherine Foltz and husband, Aubrey, all of Stanley, and numerous cousins.
Pastor Jim Harrison will conduct a graveside service on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be followed and masks are suggested.
The casket will be closed.
In lieu flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Page County SPCA, 1261 Goodrich Road, Stanley, VA 22851.
Online condolences may be made to his family and friends by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.