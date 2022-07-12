Barbara Lowry Thomas, 85, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Community. Arrangements are pending at this time, but the family will receive friends at Meredith Chapel, Sunnyside Retirement Community, 3935 Sunnyside Drive, Harrisonburg, on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Services entrusted to Kyger Funeral Home.
