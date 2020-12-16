Barbara Marie Jameson Henry
Barbara Marie Jameson Henry, 87, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at her home in White Birch Communities.
Born in Harrisonburg on April 14, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Charles R. Jameson, Jr. and Catherine Grandstaff Hilbert.
On Aug. 28, 1954, she married David McGuffin Henry, who passed away on Aug. 14, 1981. In addition to her parents and her husband, she also was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Holbrook; a brother, Charles R. “Sonny” Jameson III; a sister-in-law, Carolyn H. Joseph and her husband, Elwood; stepmother, Clara Barr Jameson, and stepfather, Warren D. Hilbert.
Mrs. Henry graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1951 and the Rockingham Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1954. She worked for many years in the RMH Operating Room as the Operating Room Supervisor. Later she left the hospital and became the Office Manager for an Orthopedic group of doctors. Barbara loved to travel, especially taking cruises and had visited many places around the world.
Barbara was very active in the AORN and the Harrisonburg BPW. She was a life long member of Otterbein United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Henry Hypes and her husband, Webb; her son, James McGuffin Henry and his wife, Melissa; grandchildren Matthew David Hypes, Ashley Hypes Poe and her husband, Ryan, Daniel McGuffin Henry and his wife, Amanda, and Jesse Logan Henry and his wife, Emily; great-grandsons, Mason Timothy Poe, Everett James Poe, and Bode McGuffin Henry; sisters, Carolyn J. Marshall, Linda Jameson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Adam Blagg officiating.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
The family would like to thank White Birch Community, especially Memory Care staff and Kindred Hospice, for their care of Barbara.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Otterbein United Methodist Church, 176 West Market Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.