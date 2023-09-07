Barbara Maxine Dofflemyer Breeden, 82, of Mount Jackson, Va., formerly of Elkton, went to be with the Lord Sept. 5, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born Aug. 28, 1941, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late James Oscar and Mary E.V. Hawkins Dofflemyer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Delmore Sherwood Breeden on Oct. 10, 1988; sisters, Connie Lam, Linda Shifflett, Peggy Sipe, Aline Nieswander, Christine Breeden and Syvilla “Billie” Hensley and brothers, Gene Dofflemyer, Randy Dofflemyer and Dickie Dofflemyer.
Barbara was a member of Mt. Olivet Church in Elkton and a charter member of the McGaheysville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Surviving are two sons, Jeffrey Breeden and wife, Kim, of Shenandoah and Todd Breeden and wife, Traci, of McGaheysville; sisters, Carolyn Breeden, Joyce Hansbrough, Sandra Hensley; four grandchildren, Shvonne Youngman, Jason Breeden, Kaylin Breeden and Kirah Breeden; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and a great number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. The funeral service, officiated by Pastor Wayne Wright, will be conducted at 1 p.m. with interment following at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Company, 80 Stover Drive, McGaheysville, VA 22840.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
