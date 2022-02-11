Mrs. Barbara Moubray, 79, of Bumpass, Va., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. God has given her a brand-new body, free of pain and suffering.
Barbara was born in Elkton, Va., on Feb. 5, 1943, to the late Ernest and Lorraine Allen. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Moubray, and a sister, Linda Diane Clem.
She is survived by her sister, Gloria Alger of Shenandoah, Va.; niece, Billie J. Merica and husband, Mark, and her nephew, Steven Clem of Elkton. She also leaves behind her great-niece, Hallie Merica and two great-nephews, Jacob Merica and Ryan Clem.
Barbara loved her animals dearly. If you visited her, you were always greeted by her favorite dogs “Shaingpoo” and “Autie” and a number of cats but they were her babies and brought so much joy to her life. One of her last thoughts to me was “Gloria Jean, I know the Lord is gonna take good care of me” and He did.
A memorial service will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Impact Ministries at Shen Elk Plaza in Elkton with Pastor Brad Lewis officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
