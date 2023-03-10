Barbara Powers
Barbara Powers, 81, of Grottoes, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Augusta Health.
She was born in Grottoes on Sept. 11, 1941, and was a daughter of Thomas and Anna (Hunter) Wood. She was united in marriage to Rufus Powers, who survives.
Barbara worked in Customer Service at Augusta Co-op for many years, along with being a devoted homemaker.
In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by daughter, Susan (Sam) Arey, of Mount Sidney; son, Douglas (Vicky) Powers, of Grottoes; grandchildren, Whitney Short, Timothy Good, Cheyenne Good, Emily Powers, Will Powers, and Doug Powers Jr.; and great-grandchildren, Anna Good, Polly Graves, Maverick Short, and Doug Powers III.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by son, Thomas Powers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church, 4517 Rockfish Road, Grottoes, VA 24441.
Services will be private. Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
