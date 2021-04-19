Barbara Rae Simmons Copley, 84, of Stephens City, Va., went home to the Lord on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Winchester, Va. She was born Dec. 26, 1936, in Staunton, Va., the daughter of the late Raymond Alexander and Hazel Lee Thompson Simmons.
She was a member of Hebron Baptist Church in Gore, Va., and First Baptist Church in Staunton, Va.
Barbara married Clarence Edward Copley on Dec. 21, 1968, in Harrisonburg, Va. He preceded her in death on July 3, 2002.
She is survived by her daughter, Doris Lynn Copley of Augusta County, Va.
She is also survived by her brother, James Horace Simmons and his wife, Anne, of Gore, Va.; a niece, Catherine S. McLean, with whom she lived; four great-nephews and a great-niece, whom she saw as her grandchildren, Andrew Rotzin, Robert Rotzin, Alex McLean, James McLean and Rebekah McLean; as well as one great- great-niece.
Barbara was a 1955 graduate of Harrisonburg High School. She was a photographer for the Daily News- Record for several years during that time as well as other institutions in Harrisonburg. Barbara also worked for the FBI in Louisville and Washington before returning to the Valley. She later settled with her husband and daughter in Staunton/Waynesboro area and worked as a secretary/bookkeeper. Barbara was pleased to serve as an active member of First Baptist Church in Staunton, Sunday School teacher, choir member and deacon until her health caused her to move in with family outside of the area.
The graveside service will be private.
