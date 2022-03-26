A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Asbury United Methodist Church 205 S. Main St, Harrisonburg, Va. 22801. Special music tribute begins at 1:40pm with memorial service (Pastor Susan Reaves) and reception to follow. Join us!
