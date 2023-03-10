Barbara Sue Hummel
Barbara Sue Hummel, 88, of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023. She was born Sept. 19, 1934, and was a daughter of the late Olin and Pauline (Hamilton) Morris.
Barbara was united in marriage to Garland K. Hummel, who preceded her in death.
Barbara is survived by three children, John Supinger and wife, Sheila, of Port Republic, Charles Supinger of Mount Crawford, and Carol Hummel and husband, Glenn, of Catlett, Va.; three brothers, Joseph E. Morris, John K. Morris, and Michael Morris; grandchildren, Michael Supinger and Stacey Irvine; great-granddaughter, Hayleigh Irvine; and very close family, Michelle, Nicole and Joseph Breeden.
She is also preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan Hummel Holtje; daughter-in-law, Amy (Powers) Supinger; five brothers; two sisters; and very special family member, Keith Breeden.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
A graveside service celebrating Barbara’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Chaplain David Kite officiating.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
