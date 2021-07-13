Barbara Tucker Wheatley (84) of Harrisonburg died July 11, 2021. She was born June 24, 1937, in Richmond, Va., and attended Washington and Lee High School in Fairfax and Madison College in Harrisonburg.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lucille Tucker, and by her first husband, James H. Wheatley, who died in 2009.
Barbara was blessed to fall in love a second time and married lifelong friend, Dr. Charles Shank, in 2014, who survives her. Both were fortunate to have had seven beautiful years together, during which Charley became an angel caregiver for Barbara as her health declined this last year.
Barbara is survived by her three children: James K. Wheatley and wife, Barbara, of Harrisonburg, Robert C. Wheatley and wife, Karen, of Harrisonburg and Susan Wheatley Grow and Michael Dreisch of Potomac Falls, Va. Barbara is also survived by her stepchildren, Susan Shank Woolridge of Roanoke, Mary Shank Powers of Alexandria, Va., Nancy Shank Wayland and husband, Glen, of Harrisonburg, Charles Shank and Lynn Emswiller of Richmond and Tracy Shank of Roanoke. Barbara has nine grandchildren: Jordan Wheatley Skolnitsky (AJ), Gray Wheatley (Amy), Tucker Wheatley, Madeline Grow, Morgan Wheatley Lewis (Francis), James B. Grow, Kristin Guntharp Stephens (Xander), Gregory Guntharp and Mary Hagen Grow. In addition, Barbara has three great-grandchildren: Emily (6), Ethan (4) and Evan (1) Skolnitsky. She is survived by her sisters, Jackie Isbell of Hartfield, Va., and Carolyn McCormack (Daniel) of Kilmarnock, Va., and numerous nieces and nephews.
Barbara and her first husband, Jim, founded the Harrisonburg Auto Auction. They owned and managed the Auto Auction for 34 years. They were known and respected throughout the auto auction industry and traveled extensively in a leadership capacity for their industry. Barbara was inducted into the NAAA Hall of Fame for her service and devotion to the industry. They considered the team at the auction part of their family and cherished all of the relationships they formed there.
Barbara impacted the Harrisonburg community greatly by her heartfelt philanthropy. She was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church and a Cub Scout leader who was very involved in helping Boy Scout Troop 40 for many years. While her children attended Harrisonburg High School, Barbara never missed a game and actively supported the many sports and community activities at the high school. Most notably, she was the first parent to win the famous Blue Streak Award. She served as president and an active member of the Harrisonburg Junior Women’s Club for several years while also serving as Chair on the Harrisonburg City School Board. She had a great love and talent for designing floral arrangements, especially during her Presidency of the Spotswood Garden Club. She was active on the JMU Arboretum Board, chaired the JMU Art Auction Gala, and supported JMU in many capacities over the years. Barbara served a long tenure on the Sunnyside Board of Directors before becoming a resident there in 2010.
One of Barbara’s most extraordinary talents and joys in life was hosting and entertaining. Whether 5 or 500 people, she would graciously lead and perfectly organize any size social function. She loved entertaining at her home and was an excellent chef. There was never a shortage of food at any party she ever hosted. Barbara was also an avid tennis player and enjoyed playing with friends and family for many years.
Beyond all else, her deepest passion was her family. She loved getting her family together for all holidays. She cherished being a grandmother and was known as “Bomby” to her grandchildren and their friends. She always kept an extra stash of Snickers Ice Cream bars in her freezer just in case one of the grandchildren stopped by. Having her family come for the annual Fourth of July celebration at her river home, on the Chesapeake Bay, was undoubtedly the fondest memory of all of her grandchildren.
Services will be held on Friday, July 16, at 3 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Sunnyside Fellowship Fund, 600 University Drive, Suite L, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
