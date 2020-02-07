Barbara Williams Blakey, 85, of Harrisonburg, passed away Feb. 4, 2020, at her home. She was born on April 4, 1934, in Crewe, Va., and was the daughter of the late Charlie and Bertha Campbell Williams.
Barbara received her bachelor’s degree from Virginia State University and her Master’s degree from James Madison University. She was a business teacher at Harrisonburg High School until she retired. She was a member of Valley Association of Retired Educators (V.A.R.E.) and the Teachers Association.
She was a member of the Eleven Oaks Baptist Church in Crewe, Va. She was the pianist for the choirs, a Sunday school teacher and choir member. In Harrisonburg, she became a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and was a Sunday school teacher and choir member.
On Dec. 14, 1958, she married George H. Blakey Jr., who preceded her in death on Nov. 6, 2006.
She is survived by two sons, George Henry Blakey III and wife, Lori, of Chapel Hill, N.C., and Gerald Hueston Blakey and wife, Angela, of Smyrna, Ga.; two grandchildren, Nia Lillian Blakey and Garrett Hueston Blakey; and numerous nieces and nephews. Barbara particularly enjoyed taking her vacations with her children and her devoted niece, Irene Pat Farrar.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Berthel Parker, Susie Farrar, Sarah Redd and Virginia Ford; and two brothers, Charles Williams Jr. and Clinton Williams.
The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens, a memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Stephen Hay officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 205 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
