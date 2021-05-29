Barbra (Barb) Gabriel, 67 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 17, 2021, in her home surrounded by her family. Barb was a loving daughter of Anne and Anthony Gabriel, devoted sister of Patricia Wrigley (nee Gabriel) and Anthony Gabriel II. Doting aunt to Lisa Jennings, Kristy Wrigley, Michael Wrigley, Anthony Gabriel III, Gina Swanson and Laura Gabriel, and friend to many special people around the world.
Barb was fiercely private and wildly brilliant. She was always ready to share her wit and unmistakable laugh with friends and family. She was a woman of strong conviction and passion. Her generosity, love of animals, entertaining, cooking, gardening, and shopping fueled her passions. Her belief in science and equal rights fueled her convictions. She was a force of change and never afraid to speak her mind.
Barb was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Dec. 28, 1953. She graduated with a B.S. from Elmhurst College in the Departments of Biology and Physics and went on to gain her Ph.D. from the University of Chicago in the Department of Biophysics and Theoretical Biology.
Barb earned several academic honors in her career from James Madison University, The National Science Foundation, University of Virginia, University of Pennsylvania, University of Chicago, and the Argonne National Laboratory. Barb published 20 scientific articles and abstracts focusing on microbiology. And authored three textbooks on material science and electron microscopy. A highlight of her career.
Professionally, Barb touched many lives at her time at James Madison University, where she served as the Program Director for the Integrated Science and Technology Program and the Coordinator for the ISAT Graduate Program. She also held the position of Director of Electron Microscopy and Coordinator of the Biotechnology Academic Group. Barb loved teaching, research and working with her colleagues at JMU. They all became her family, which meant she also loved to cook for them too. While on campus Barb found much joy visiting The Edith J. Carrier Arboretum.
The family is requesting that any donations as a tribute to honor Barb be made to the Arboretum. We can think of no better place to honor her love of learning, the earth, and beautiful flowers.
https://www.jmu.edu/arboretum/support/donate.shtml.
