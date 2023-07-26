Barry Jennings Shoemaker, 63, of Grottoes, passed away July 21, 2023, in Waynesboro. Mr. Shoemaker was born June 12, 1960 in Harrisonburg, and was the son of the late Norris Jennings and Beverly Adkins Shoemaker.
He was a graduate of Montevideo High School and enjoyed collecting antiques and played the drums in local bands for many years. He loved to cook for himself and others and enjoyed traveling. He worked for the Town of Grottoes and Dupont for many years.
Mr. Shoemaker is survived by a sister, Kelly Dean and husband, Rick, of McGaheysville; special aunt, Marilyn Shoemaker of Harrisonburg; and many cousins and extended family.
The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Burial will be private.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
