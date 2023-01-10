Barry Kent Rutland, 70, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at his home.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home by Pastor Brian Rutland, during which the family will receive friends. Burial in Scottsville Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be made to Hospice Care in Virginia.
Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
