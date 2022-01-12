Barry Randolph Richards, 69, of Luray, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. He was born Aug. 19, 1952, in Page County and was a son of the late Charles L. Richards and Elsie Cloude Richards.
On July 30, 1999, he married Vickie Gochenour Richards, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Kim Painter and Crissy Lucas, both of Stanley; three brothers, Buddy Richards of New Market and Bruce and Charles Richards, both of Luray; a sister, Barbara Matthews of Missouri; and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Barry R. Richards; a stepson, Christopher Shifflett; three brothers, Gary “Ike,” Thomas and Allen “Buster” Richards Sr.; and three sisters, Maxine Phillips, Velma Lonas and Kay Rhoten.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church by Pastor Brian Hasse. Burial will be in the Mount Zion Cemetery in Luray.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the church.
