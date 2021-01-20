Barry Steven Custer
Barry Steven Custer, 70, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at his home. Barry was born June 20, 1950, a son of the late Christine Alma (Dove) and Leonard Fawley Custer.
He was a 1969 graduate of Broadway High School and had worked for the Daily News-Record as a delivery driver.
Barry is survived by sons, Jeremy Custer and wife, Barbara, of Marshville, N.C., and Steven Custer and wife, Julianne, of Cumming, Ga.; eight grandchildren, Candace Thomas, Jessika Custer, Coby Custer, Kayla Custer, Noah Custer, Grayson Custer, David Custer, and Emma Claire Custer; two great-grandchildren, Rylee Gaddis and Maverick Gaddis; cousins, Lucille Moyers, Charlton Custer and wife, Lydia, Adrian Custer and wife, Brooke, and Andrew Moyers.
A graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Trissels Mennonite Church Cemetery with The Rev Keith Powers officiating.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.