Barry Wayne Viands, 48, formerly of Elkton, passed away Dec. 9, 2022, in Van Vleck, Texas. Barry was born Dec. 22, 1973, in Harrisonburg and was the son of Wayne Viands of Elkton and Gail Shifflett Minnick and husband, Scott, of Hinton.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Brandi Hatzfeld Viands; sons, Jonathan Viands and Brennan Viands; daughters, Brianna Viands and Bristol Viands; and a brother, Brian Viands and wife, Jennifer.
He raised English Bulldogs, whom he loved like children, and loved to ride his Harley Davidson.
Pastor Jay Viands will conduct a memorial service 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
