Barry Worth Gatewood, 68, of Harrisonburg, Va., departed this life on May 25, 2020, at Camden Clark WVU Medical Center in Parkersburg, W.Va. He was born in Alexandria, Va., on June 4, 1951, a son of Worth C. Gatewood and Marjorie L. (Nolan) Gatewood.
Barry owned and operated Barry's Transmission Shop on South Main Street in Harrisonburg, Va. for 30 years. He loved hot rods and airplanes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Gary Gatewood, and his sister, Suzanne (Sue) King (Gatewood).
He is survived by a daughter, Lori A. Cottrill (Gatewood) of Cairo, W.Va.; a granddaughter, Carleena (Carly) Elliott of Martinsburg, W.Va.; and ex-wives, Alison Siers (Shank) of Cairo, W.Va., and Sharon Gatewood of North Carolina.
A private service took place at Ohio Valley Cremation Society in Parkersburg, W.Va.
