Beatrice Carver Clark
Beatrice Carver Clark entered glory Friday, June 26, 2020. She was the wife of Alton Clark Sr., who had already joined the heavenly crowd of witnesses in 2014. She was born the eighth child of George and Fanny Carver in King George, Va. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family descended from English settlers and the White Oak Indian tribe.
She married Alton Clark in 1954. Together they raised three children, were very involved with the raising of many of their grandchildren, and brought in a host of others into their home. Indeed some were so antagonized by their openheartedness that a cross was burned in their front yard and a gun threat waited at their front door. Undeterred, they pursued their calling.
Bea and Alton dairy farmed in Spotsylvania County and when the park service appropriated their farm, moved to Rockingham County and established Lethe Dairy in 1972.
She graduated from Mary Washington College as a history major and from UVA as a reading specialist. She taught school in Spotsylvania County, Fredericksburg, Stafford County, and at Blue Ridge Christian School. She also subbed in both Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County schools.
She was known as a person who did not take no for an answer, taking students on field trips and establishing a science fair that “couldn’t be done.” She was a barrier breaker being the first white teacher to teach in an all-black school in Spotsylvania when desegregation first opened in Virginia.
Bea was a member of Grace Covenant Church. She went on short-term missions trips to Mexico with her husband and other team members where wells were dug and hearts planted with God’s Word. Combining speaking with actions aptly describes this couple.
Her passions were the Word of God, her family, witnessing, prayer, and teaching. She was an excellent cook (her potato salad was legendary) and her beautiful embroidered gifts were bestowed on family and friends. Many testify to her bold witness impacting their lives for the Lord Jesus Christ.
Surviving family members are: Alton Clark Jr., wife, Melissa, Susan Clark, Daniel Clark, wife, Joanna. Her oldest grandchild, Jason Clark, met her on the other side. Grandchildren that remain: Matthew Clark, Alison Bruns, husband, Andrew, Solomon Clark and fiancée, Johnna, Nathan Clark, Sarah Clark and her fiancée, Nathan White; great-granddaughter, Gabrielle; great-grandsons, Liam, Zachary, and Nicholas. She is also survived by a longtime friend and prayer partner, Ann Sizemore, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville, Va., on Cemetery Road with Pastor Merle Shank officiating. All are welcome to a meal at The Annex in Elkton, Va., located in the ShenElk Plaza. (800 Shenandoah Ave., Elkton, VA 22827)
Donations can be sent to The Gideons International (PO Box 3, Luray, VA 22835) or to Grace Covenant Church with a designation for general missions (3337 Emmaus Road, Rockingham, VA 22801).
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
