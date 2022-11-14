Beatrice Elizabeth Horst, 94, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. She was born July 20, 1928, in Williamsport, Md., and was a daughter of the late Walter and Viola (Charlton) Garrett.
She was a member of Bank Mennonite Church in Dayton.
Beatrice was united in marriage on Jan. 1, 1948, to Henry Kuhns Horst, who preceded her in death in 2010.
Beatrice is survived by five children, Mildred Ranck and husband, Ken, of Mount Crawford, Linda Weaver and husband, Cleo, of West Palm Beach, Fla., Lois Knicely and husband, Marion, of Mount Clinton, Jerry Horst and wife, Diane, of Rockingham, and Nathan Horst and wife, Phyllis, of Weyers Cave; 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by a daughter, Joyce Horst, and sisters, Pauline Hege, Betty Hege, and Evelyn Bauman.
A memorial service was held Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Bank Mennonite Church with Pastors Philip Wenger, Linden Rhodes, Luke Showalter, and Keith Crider officiating.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater, Va.
