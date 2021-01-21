Beatrice Heerman
Beatrice Heerman, 87, of Port Republic, formerly of Penn Laird, Va., passed away in her home on Jan. 20, 2021, surrounded by her family.
She was born Oct. 10, 1933, to Lurty and Ruby Campbell. She was preceded in death by siblings, Geneva Lambert, Donnie “Bunk” Campbell, and Everett “Jim” Campbell. She is survived by three siblings, Alfred “Ray” Campbell, Lurty Campbell Jr., and Doris Washington. She had four children, Cheryl Hopkins, Keith Heerman, Leanna Payne, and Terri Powell.
She was known as Grams to 10 grandchildren and Grammy Bea or White Grammy to 17 great-grandchildren. She was known as Aunt Bea or Beat Beat to many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Bea was a lifetime member of Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren. She graduated from Keezletown High School. She worked as a CNA, at Nichols Department Store, and Wampler Longacre and spent several years caring for her mother. She was an avid gardener, always tending to her vegetables and flowers. She loved a good book, going on car rides with her sister, embroidery, and baking. She always had full bird feeders and enjoyed watching for cardinals, blue jays, and squirrels. She grew up on an apple orchard and loved sharing stories of her childhood adventures. Her greatest achievement was raising her family.
Beatrice was known for her little white house by the train tracks that was always full of children, family, friends, and laughter. The door was always open for anyone that wanted to come by for “something to eat.” She was famous for her homemade bread, pies, and “potpie.” All remember butchering day, her big barn, Christmas Eve dinners, and Saturday afternoons. Her grandkids reminisce over her bedtime stories and sleepovers at Grams.
Beatrice lived her life to the fullest and was ready to be called home. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Family visitation night will be held 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan 24, at Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren with Pastor Dan King officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren, 2788 Taylor Spring Lane, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
