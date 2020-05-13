Beatrice Mae Reedy Fulk went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Beatrice “Bea” was born Dec. 21, 1941, in Fulks Run. She was the daughter of Shirley G. Reedy Sr. and Wilma Ruth Hess Reedy.
On March 25, 1960, she married James Clayton Fulk of Fulks Run, who survives.
Bea was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. She is also survived by a daughter, Tammy Fulk Cullers and her husband, Randall, of Broadway. Grandchildren include Kelly Jo Cullers Gilbert and husband, Chris, and great-granddaughter, Iva Grace, of Centerville, Katie Lea Cullers McCartney and husband, Cajun, of Front Royal, and Matthew Ryan Cullers of Harrisonburg. She is also survived by two nieces and a nephew.
In addition to her parents, brothers, Robert Reedy and Shirley Reedy Jr. preceded her in death.
Bea was a member of Broadway Baptist Church and spent many years working in the children’s ministry. Her love and compassion for children was evident in everything she did.
A private graveside service will be held at the Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child.
