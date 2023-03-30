Beatrice Revercomb Rolon
Beatrice Revercomb Rolon, 87, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
She was born in Harrisonburg on Jan. 15, 1936, and was a daughter of the late Stella Adams and Eddie Revercomb.
After receiving her Associates’ Degree, Beatrice worked as a nurse at Rockingham Memorial Hospital for over 40 years. After retiring from nursing, she worked at Shenandoah Tours as a tour guide.
She is survived by son, Douglas Rolon and wife, Melinda, of Elkton; grandson, Sean Rolon and wife, Jenny, of Leesburg; sister, Janet Messick, of Harrisonburg; and niece, Amy Riddle and husband, Jimmy, of Elkton.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater. Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
