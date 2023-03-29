Beatrice Syble Halvorsen Antisdel
Beatrice Syble Halvorsen Antisdel, 69, of New Market, Va., died March 22, 2023, at UVA from results of injuries sustained in a car crash.
She was born May 30, 1953, in Petoskey, Mich., to the late Forrest E. Halvorsen Sr. and AnnaMae Smalley Halvorsen.
She worked for nursing homes as a CNA. She was a dedicated member of New Market Seventh-day Adventist Church for 30 years. She was a seamstress. She made and sold quilts, and baked and sold baked items.
She is survived by a daughter, Esther Lipscomb of Quicksburg; grandson, David Isaac Lipscomb; granddaughter, Abby Lipscomb, both of Shenandoah County; three brothers, Dale Halvorsen (Cheryl) of Broadway, Va., Hart Halvorsen (Cheryl) of Ware, Mass., and Kirk Halvorsen (Gail) of Saginaw, Mich.; former spouse, Don Antisdel of Michigan; former in-laws, Don and Vera Antisdel of Wisconsin; three nieces and two nephews; many great-nieces and nephews; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rachel Antisdel, and a son, Peter Antisdel; siblings, brother, Forest Halvorsen Jr., and sister, Rose Ann Halvorsen.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
