Beatrice Vernell Snell Sipe, 90, of McGaheysville, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022. She was born April 7, 1932, in Spring Lick, Ky., and was the daughter of the late Roy M. and Effie Westbrook Daugherty Snell.
On July 1, 1951, she married Randolph R. Sipe. In 1969, they moved to McGaheysville, where she lived for the remainder of her life.
She was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Olivet United Church of Christ. She also volunteered for several years at Rockingham Memorial Hospital.
On March 25, 1996, her husband, Randolph R. Sipe, preceded her in death. They were married for 44 years.
She is survived by her four children, Tim Sipe and wife, Rena, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Denise Adams and husband, Doug, of Rockingham, Ricky Sipe and wife, Jamie, of Midlothian and Michele Sipe of McGaheysville; five grandchildren, Jason Sipe, Tori Jarvis and husband, Jesse, Amanda Hill, Kelsey Cooper and husband, Thad, and Clark Adams and wife, Michelle; six great-grandchildren, Mia Sipe, Braden Sipe, Jackson Cooper, Callan Cooper, Alex Adams and Connor Adams; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
On Saturday, May 14, 2022, the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon in the mausoleum at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. A private family graveside service will be held following the visitation with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Elkton Rescue Squad, McGaheysville Station, 99 Judy Lane, McGaheysville, VA 22840.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.