Belinda Ellen Delawder, 61, of Broadway, Va., passed away April 14, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center. She was born Feb. 9, 1960, in Rockingham County to the late George William and Audrey Jane Parker May.
Belinda was a manager at Flowers Bakery. She was a member of Mt. Olivet Church of the Brethren and attended Bethel Mennonite Church near Broadway.
On Aug. 6, 1977, she married Michael “Mike” Delawder, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Michael Delawder and David Delawder; one sister, Connie Sue Neal and husband, Lee; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dog, “Scrappy.”
She was preceded in death by a son, William Delawder.
Pastors Steve Estep and Victor Norris will conduct a funeral service 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Bethel Mennonite Church. Due to social distancing, seating will be limited at the church. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery.
Friends may view and sign a guestbook Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Per CDC guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required at the funeral home and the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
