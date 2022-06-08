Belvia Lockwood Hamilton Halterman, 98, of Mathias, W.Va., finished her lifelong journey and went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 6, 2022.
Born on June 19, 1923, in Mathias, W.Va., Belvia “Belvie” was a loving and devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all lucky enough to know her.
Belvia was the daughter of the late John Hamilton and Blanche Dove. She was the last remaining child. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Berlin and George Hamilton and her sister, Leona Teets.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vanis “Tom” Halterman, to whom she was married for 75 years. Left behind to cherish her memory are her two children, daughter, Janet Halterman Mongold and her husband, David, and their daughter, Tina Metzer; her son, Lloyd Halterman and his wife, Linda, and their two children, Brian Halterman and Kelly Halterman Dove and husband, Brian.
She was the proud and loving great-grandmother “Mammaw” to Skye and Rayne Metzer and Trapper and Piper Dove. She also left behind numerous nieces and nephews and cherished friends.
She lived a full life as a homemaker working hard on the family farm. She loved to tend to her many gardens, always had a special dog, and had a love for flowers. For many years, she assisted her husband in their auctioneering business.
Family and friends often caught her sitting on the couch, embroidering and crocheting amazing creations, which they still treasure to this day. She was a strong woman and lived a happy life; she leaves behind a wonderful legacy for her family to carry on. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Mathias, W.Va. with Pastor Jonathan Hedrick officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday 7 to 8 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Hill Cemetery.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
