Ben W. Partlow Jr.
Ben W. Partlow Jr., 83, of Greensboro, N.C., passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at his home. He was born Sept. 13, 1937, in Lynchburg, Va., and was a son of the late Ben and Jane (McCulley) Partlow.
Ben was the owner of Partlow Financial Services.
He was united in marriage to Barbara (Stearn) Partlow, who preceded him in death in 2010. He later married Barbara Frank Partlow, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Ben is also survived by sons, Doug Partlow and wife, Dieann, of Bridgewater and Greg Partlow of Harpers Ferry, W.Va.; a sister, Courtney Crawford of Roanoke; and granddaughter, Brooke Partlow of Hanover, Md.
No formal services are scheduled at this time.
