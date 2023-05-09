Benita Marie James, 44, of Port Republic, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 6, 2023. She was born in Harrisonburg on Oct. 14, 1978, and was a daughter of Jose Vergara Quezada and Vicky Lynn Shifflett Vergara.
Benita graduated from Spotswood High School with the class of 1996. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Grottoes and was currently employed with James Madison University. Benita dearly loved her family and her two dogs, Lily and Daisy. She was a dear friend to many and was always willing to help everyone she met. She was a loving mom, sister, daughter and wife, who will be greatly missed.
On Oct. 13, 2004, she married Thomas Christian “Tommy” James, who survives.
In addition to her parents and husband, Benita is survived by a son, Gordon Thomas “Tommy” James II; a daughter, Reagan Lee James, both of home; sisters, Ashly Vergara and fiancé, Tony Lambert, and Crystal Weaver and husband, Brian, all of Grottoes, mother-in-law, Linda Sheets and husband, Daniel, of Staunton; sisters-in-law, Christal Morgan and husband, Steve, of Staunton and Audrey Kern and husband, John, of Moneta; brother-in-law, Gordon “Lee” James II and wife, Cheryl, of Aylett and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Amanda Vergara and father-in-law, Gordon Thomas James I.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Mark Wingfield officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Grottoes, P.O. Box 307, Grottoes, VA 24441.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
