Benjamin Charles ‘Ben’ Shifflett
Benjamin Charles “Ben” Shifflett was born sleeping Friday, May 29, 2020, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg, Va.
Ben is the beloved son of Brian and Kelly Shifflett and younger brother to Layne of Weyers Cave. Paternal grandparents are Barry and Terri Shifflett and maternal grandparents are David and Lisa Bottenfield.
Ben will remain in our hearts until we are reunited again.
Psalm 139: 13-14.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.