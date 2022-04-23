Benjamin Douglas Hill, 45, of McGaheysville, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Mr. Hill was born September 26, 1976, in Harrisonburg and was the son of Douglas A. and Donna Hensley Hill of McGaheysville.
Benjamin was a graduate of Spotswood High School and a member of Full Gospel Lighthouse Tabernacle Church in Elkton. He was employed as an Iron Worker at Phoenix Steel Works. He loved motorcycles and enjoyed riding with friends.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by three sisters, Jennifer Morton and husband, Steve of McGaheysville, Tracey Frazier and husband, Alden of Grottoes, and Heather Shifflett and husband, Jason of McGaheysville; nieces and nephews, Page Shifflett, Adam Frazier, Raven Ritchie, Julia Frazier, Katelyn Shifflett and Micah Shifflett, as well as numerous extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Full Gospel Lighthouse Tabernacle in Elkton, with Pastor Ronald Spencer and Pastor Andrew Spencer officiating. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
