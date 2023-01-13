Benjamin Hines Geiser of Gordonsville, Va., died on Jan. 1, 2023. He was born on Sept. 5, 1982, in San Pedro, Sula, Honduras to Charles and Linda (Hines) Geiser. He is survived by his father and stepmother, Terri Geiser, of Elkhart, Ind.; brother, Jonathan, of Massillon, Ohio; grandmother, Doris Hines, of North Canton, Ohio; and his partner and her daughter, Laura and Savannah Mahan of Fredericksburg, Va.; and stepfather, Craig Zondag, of Vermont. He was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents, Forest Hines and Irvin and Idella Geiser.
Benjamin graduated from Central Christian High School in Kidron, Ohio in 2001 and attended Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Va. Beginning as a young boy, Benjamin loved the outdoors and was fascinated by the natural world. That led to him working for many years in landscaping design, stonework, and lawn care.
Benjamin married Stephanie Ressler in 2005 (married 2005-2017). During the last several years, Benjamin lived with his partner, Laura Mahan and her daughter, Savannah. Together they enjoyed traveling, developing a small homestead and enjoyed the beauty of nature.
Benjamin loved music and at times composed and played his own music. Throughout his life he was a friend to many and from a young boy was generous with those around him. He was especially attentive to those who he noticed were on the margins.
Visiting hours are Friday, Jan. 27, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 11:00 a.m., both at Sonnenberg Mennonite Church, 14367 Hackett Road, Kidron, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Benjamin can be given to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC), a relief, development, and peacebuilding organization with which his family served in Honduras and Chile when he was a young boy. They can be sent to MCC, P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501.
