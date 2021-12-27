Benjamin “Joe” Joseph Zimmerman
Benjamin “Joe” Joseph Zimmerman, 81, of Mt. Solon, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at his home.
Joe was born on February 17, 1940, a son of the late Reada (Cook) and Minor J. Zimmerman.
Joe retired from the Department of Defense, and was a lifetime member of Emmanuel Church of the Brethren in Mount Solon.
On Sept, 2, 1961, he was united in marriage to Erma (Greer) Zimmerman, who survives.
Benjamin is also survived by a daughter, Cara Walton and husband Bradley, of Harrisonburg; sons, Bryan Zimmerman and wife, Masha Skuratovskaya, of Juneau, AK, and Greg Zimmerman and wife, Holly, of Harrisonburg; sisters, Phyllis Wampler of Mt. Solon, and Barbara Emmett and hus band, Johnnie, of Frederick, MD; brother, Irvin Dale Zimmerman of Mt. Solon; eight grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rhoene Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 PM on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. Please consider wearing a mask for the safety of others.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 PM on Thursday, December 30th at Emmanuel Church of the Brethren in Mount Solon. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Church of the Brethren, 411 Emmanuel Church Rd., Mount Solon, VA 22843.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
